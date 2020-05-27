Michael Bombarger, former Elmira councilman and deputy mayor died

by: Web Staff

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Elmira’s Michael Bombarger Sr. passed away Monday at his home at the age of 57, according to his obituary.

Bombarger, a republican, served two terms on Elmira City Council in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In March of 2016, Mayor Dan Mandell appointed him to fill the vacant fourth district seat on Elmira’s City Council.

“Private services will be held at the convenience of the family,” according to his obituary. “A public Celebration of Life will take place in the fall with the time and place to be announced.”

