COVID-19 cancels 2020 Chemung County Fair, animal shows still a possibility

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The 178th Chemung County Fair will not happen this year due to the coronavirus. Fair officials made that announcement on the fair’s Facebook page Monday evening.
Here is the post;
Due to pandemic related cancellations of carnivals and fairs in the northeastern United States, James E Strates Shows has been forced to postpone their 2020 contract with us until 2021.
This latest news, combined with the lack of vendor commitment, has compelled us to postpone the Chemung County Fair until August 3-8, 2021.
Please continue to monitor our Facebook page for updates as we are still hopeful to host both 4H and open animal shows if permitted to do so.@ChemungCountyFair