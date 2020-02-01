Crystal Lanes veterans fundraiser a success

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Crystal Lanes fundraiser for Disabled American Veterans raised over $8,000 today.

This is the second year that Tom Pierri and Ron Yorio have held the fundraiser. Their goal was to hit $6,000 and have 28 teams bowling.

They exceeded their goal by $2,234 with 30 teams at the bowling tournament.

“We found out that bowling is one of the biggest ways to raise money,” said Pierri. “I mean I couldn’t believe the turnout today. Everybody loves to bowl.”

Pierri and Yorio, both veterans, began fundraising five years ago for veterans in the area.

They were both happy that so many people came to support their cause.

“Well, it’s going on great,” said Yorio. “I’m just excited to be here I mean, look at it, a full house. It doesn’t get any better than this. And it’s all for a good cause.”

Both veterans emphasized that bowling is all fun and games, but they wanted to do this fundraiser for the local Steuben veterans that needed it.