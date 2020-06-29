Denison Park Pool opens this week, city issues guidelines

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The City of Corning is opening up the Denison Park Poll this week. They issued some safety guidelines in the wake of COVID-19. The following information is how the city plans to keep residents safe this summer.

The Recreation Department will open Denison Park Pool on Wednesday, July 1 for the

season. Due to social distancing guidelines, the pool will be operated slightly different

this year. Initially, we will be restricting pool use to City of Corning Residents only. This

will be accompanied with reduced capacity limits as well as offering three different swim

sessions. Each session will be limited to 30 residents on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The following schedule will be implemented Monday – Sunday:

Session 1: 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Session 2: 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Session 3: 5:00 – 6:30 pm

Patrons will be allowed to attend one swimming session each day allowing us to

accommodate as many patrons as possible.

Patrons will be required to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other individuals

at all times, unless they are members of the same household or family unit.

Face coverings are not to be worn while in the pool but are recommended when

distancing of six feet is unattainable (i.e. entering and exiting the pool, using restroom

facilities, and when someone unexpectedly comes within six feet of you).

Seating will not be provided but you are welcome to bring your own folding chairs.

“Although we will not be able to accommodate our usual crowds, we thought it was

important to try to accommodate some of residents this summer as long as social

distancing measures can be met.”– Mark L Ryckman, City Manager

“We ask people to be patient and follow social distancing guideless so we can keep the

pool open this summer. We are now working on preparing the Stewart Park pool which

should be open in the next week or two.” – Alex Hamilton, Recreation Director

