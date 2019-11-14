Elmira College students to host baby supplies drive

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) Elmira college students are hosting a baby supplies drive to donate.

Baby supplies, such as, baby food, burp rags, wipes, are all going to be donated to those in need.

Noah Dorchester, Elmira college student says, “I want to be a pediatric nurse so I wanted to do something that would get the community engaged.

The students came together to fight a common goal of helping those in need.

Liberty Hager, student, says “It’s really important to know that there are a lot of people in need, and it starts with little babies.”

People interested in donating these items can donate on the campus of Elmira college near the Starbucks and the library.