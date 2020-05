TERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM-TV) – She’s been missing for close to two weeks now. On Friday, the family of Heidi Lutz reported the Terry Township woman was found.

Heidi’s sister-in-law posted the news on her Facebook page. It simply said, “Heidi has been found!” Details on where the 22-year-old was located have not been released.

Lutz went missing on Friday, April 24 around New Albany Township. 18 News was there as first responders along with community members helped search for Heidi.