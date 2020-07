HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A Wysox man was killed in an ATV accident in Bradford County on Saturday.

Joshua Starr Hanley, 45, of Wysox was traveling on Pollety Rd. in Herrick Township when his ATV overturned and caused fatal injuries.

The Bradford County Coroner, Herrick Fire Department, HOPS Ambulance and Memorial EMS assisted on the scene.