Governor announces schools can open, but health department still has final call

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a call on Friday that all school districts in the state can open this fall. He said all regions across the state have a low enough positive coronavirus rate that he gave schools the green light.

He went on to say that the State Health Department will retain the right to not allow a certain district to open.

He says the majority of schools have turned in plans to the state, and that the Department of Health is currently going through them. Of over 700 school districts throughout New York, 127 districts have not submitted plans. If the Department of Health doesn’t approve the plans, a school district will not be able to reopen.

He said districts will be required to post three plans on their websites by the end of next week:

  • Remote learning plans
  • Testing plans
  • Contact tracing plans

Cuomo says there are a lot of questions he is receiving from concerned parents and teachers. He asked school districts to have open discussions with parents and teachers, and to have at least three information sessions before August 21 so parents can learn about their district’s entire plan. He also asked school administrators to meet with teachers to go over the plans, as well.

Cuomo also says there will be some flexibility for the start of school, if need be.

