Governor asks NYers who’ve been at protests to get tested for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging all people who have been out protesting over the killing of George Floyd to take a COVID-19 test.

The Governor says there have been an estimated 30,000 New Yorkers out protesting, and there is a concern that this could further the spread of the coronavirus.

“If you were at a protest, go get a test, please. The protesters have a civic duty here also,” the Governor said.

The Governor is also taking action when it comes to looting, which he says is separate from the protests and demeans the message of peaceful protesters. The state is directing insurance companies to “expedite claims,” “provide free meditations of disputes” and “accept photos as reasonable proof of loss.”

“In New York City, Rochester, many of these businesses were essential businesses for the poorest communities in those locales,” the Governor said.

He’s also urging district attorneys to review looting footage.

“You look at these videos, Burglary 2 can be burglary with a dangerous instrument like a pipe like a crowbar, like a rock, like a brick, but if you have looters, who are using rocks, breaking windows, stealing, these people should be charged for the crime that they are committing and bail set,” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement from District Attorneys Association of the State of New York President David Hoovler says in part, “… The law seems pretty clear that without an explosive, deadly weapon, gun, threat or use of a brick or rock against another person, not a window, Burglary 2 is not a proper charge.”

Statewide, there was a moment of silence held for George Floyd at 2 p.m. on Thursday.