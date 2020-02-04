HGTV Home Town Takeover – Why not Elmira, New York?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Local Youtuber released a submission video made by the community for HGTV’S home town takeover project today.

Residents of Elmira came together to submit the city for HGTV’s takover project.

A few weeks ago, a local Youtuber Alex Chichester challenged the city to work together for this project.

Courtesy of Youtube: Alex Chichester

The video highlights why Elmira is the best choice for HGTV’s home town takeover project.

The hit show is taking applications for the next community in need of a renovation.

A few weeks back Chichester brought the idea to the public in one of his Youtube videos then the idea took off.

Just last week, the community came out to be interviewed for a submission video.

“Why not Elmira?” seemed to be the theme of the video.

All the music in the video was by local artists Bighorn and Sun Pilot.

A lot of people made this video possible, including the mayor and city council along with the Elmira police department.

The application deadline is February 7th, this Friday. There hasn’t been word yet on when HGTV will announce the winner.

18 News will continue coverage online and on-air.