STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police say a local man was arrested and charged with rape on Monday after being accused with having sex with a minor.

According to the Steuben County Sherriff’s Office, Cody Douglass, 22, had sex with someone under the age of 15.

Officials say no bail was set, and he’s being held at the Steuben County Jail.