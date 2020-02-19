Lt. Governor Hochul announces grant for Anchor Glass Container Corporation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that Anchor Glass will be receiving a ReCharge NY grant of $50,000.

A $51 million expansion was made possible through the support of the governor’s ReCharge NY program, which provides qualifying businesses and nonprofits with lower energy costs in exchange for commitments to retain or create jobs in New York, and the southern tier soaring Upstate revitalization initiative.

“We’ve done this for over 26 businesses and have created over 25 thousand jobs under this program,” said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

18 News also spoke with Keith Hayes, Senior VP of Clean Energy Solutions for New York Power Authority.

“You don’t know what your energy costs are going to be this week next month or next year, under this program your energy is stable and low cost,” said Hayes.

While healthcare is a controversial issue ahead of the 2020 democratic presidential debate 18 News asked the Lt. Governor Hochul about her thoughts on the healthcare issue in New York.

“The availability to healthcare is something that we are very proud of, but with that comes higher costs. We have a health care issue and part of that is Washington. I think they should be doing a lot more,” said Hochul.