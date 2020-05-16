New York creaking back to economic life

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Idled contractors girded for long-awaited jobs and shoppers browsed spring flowers — though masks made stopping to smell the roses a problem — as New York state began slowly restarting its economy Friday in areas like the Southern Tier spared the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

Smaller cities and rural regions in the middle of the state far from New York City, still gripped by the pandemic, are being allowed to open first, but gradually — industry by industry.

The first wave of businesses includes retail — though only for curbside or in-store pickup — along with businesses and industries like construction, manufacturing and nurseries.

The administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, divided the state into 10 regions that will reopen on different timetables. Restrictions can’t be eased until a region meets seven benchmarks demonstrating that COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are down and that there are enough hospital beds if the outbreak flares up again. Each region must have a program of testing and contact tracing.

The five regions of New York that opened Friday cover a wide strip down the middle of the state. Excluded are New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley on the state’s east side, and the Buffalo region to the west.

But it’s a soft opening.

A lot of manufacturing, construction and retail deemed essential has continued in New York during the restrictions. And curbside retail pickup has been available for food, wine and some other goods.

In Ithaca, signs went up Friday marking places downtown where retailers without parking spots could deliver goods, including one near the Commons, a pedestrian mall.

“We have been frantically working with our community here to make sure this can happen,” said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. “This is one step in the right direction.”

If new COVID-19 cases remain under control during the initial reopening, regions can open more types of businesses in a couple of weeks.

The next phase will include office jobs like professional services and insurance, as well as retail. Restaurants are included in the phase after that, and then finally arts, entertainment, recreation and education.

Businesses must come up with a plan outlining how they will prevent the spread of COVID-19, with requirements for providing face coverings and “social distancing markers” in common areas.

Along with the regional reopenings, Cuomo is relaxing other restrictions statewide. Warm weather gardening and landscaping businesses got permission to restart, as did a niche industry previously relegated to nostalgia but now an outlet for cooped-up families — drive-in theaters.

