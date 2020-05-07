New York State has paid nearly $6B in unemployment benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Labor Department said it has paid out nearly $6 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

That money has reached the accounts of one-and-a-half million New Yorkers. However, the Labor Department pointed out that some 470,000 people did not submit federally required certifications.

This caused the delay of $480 million in benefits.

Because of that, the Labor Department is launching a new, streamlined process for people to submit backdated certifications so they can get their back pay.