Pennsylvania Governor proposes minimum wage increase

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf joined legislators on Tuesday to propose a minimum wage raise to $12 an hour starting in July, with a pathway to $15 an hour by 2026.

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009.

A local worker told 18 News she’s been making $7.50 for the past 20 years.

One Wellsboro business, Pop’s Culture Shoppe, said this new wage increase may bring new financial risks and budget cuts. Anja Stam, the retail manager of the shop, says they may have to make some drastic changes.

“We try to be as generous as we can with our employees, and I think I’m afraid that we might have to let someone go,” Stam said. “I hope that wouldn’t happen. Ideally for us probably a gradual increase would be best.”

Stam said there are many fixed costs they won’t be able to cut back on.

The owner of the shop, Julian Stam, said he hopes it works out in the long run. He hopes that with a little extra money in everyone’s pockets, some of the new expendable income will come back to the stores.

For now, the Stams are unsure what risks lie ahead. However, they said they’re willing to get creative with solutions regarding the new wage.

