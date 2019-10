(WETM) – BARBIE is celebrating their 16th anniversary so Mattel created a real life Malibu Barbie Dream house. The house contains a slide and infinity pool and a lot of PINK.

It is a life-size dream house that is available to rent for $60 a night on AIR BNB. The house is filled with items that are inspired by BARBIE. The closets are stocked with life-size Barbie dress-up outfits.

The booking for the dream house opens on October 23rd.