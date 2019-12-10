Rochester City School District students protest

(WETM) -Many students from Rochester City School District students walked out of school Monday to protest due to their professors and other authorities in their school system.

Students are vocal on various media outlets, in regards to the budget cuts came out on Friday. Many outraged students organized protests for before the first period bell rang or walked out of class during the school day.

“On Friday, I had to deliver the message to each of the staff members,” said East High School Superintendent Shaun Nelms. “All of them started with, ‘What about the students?’ then, ‘What about materials and curriculum?’ None of them talked about themselves.”

The board of education must vote to finalize the layoffs as part of the districts financial plan, the vote is scheduled for December 19th.