Southern Tier waits for Phase 2 reopening guidance from governor

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Arnot Mall in Big Flats is set to reopen this Friday, as the Southern Tier anticipates Phase 2 of reopening in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The mall made the change to its operating hours on its website. It’s been closed since March 19.

Phase Two would bring back retail along with professional services like law offices, accounting, and consulting firms. Also, returning real estate, salons, and barbershops.

“Each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and consumers, according to New York Forward, the state’s guide to reopening. Each business must also “make the physical workspace safer and implement processes that lower risk of infection in the business.”

“I think everyone should stay tuned because there’ll be very specific guidance that comes out of the state government on what those businesses are, what they have to do to prepare,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said LIVE during 18 News at 5 p.m. Wednesday. “The good news is, you’ll see more life in the downtown, you’re going to see more people back in their jobs, and start bringing money back into the local economies.”

However, county and regional leaders said local businesses are anxiously awaiting that guidance from Albany.

“The governor’s office hasn’t released what professional services are going to be defined as. They haven’t released all the information these businesses have been waiting for,” Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said LIVE on 18 News at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Moss said many business owners have been calling the county office all day Wednesday so they can submit their safety plan and reopen.