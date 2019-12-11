State Police find safe in Chemung, now looking for owner

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – New York State Police in Horseheads are trying to find the owner of a safe found in the Town of Chemung.

State Police said the safe was located at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on North Street. They said it was found off the side of the road.

PHOTO: NYSP



State Police are investigating and would like to find the owner. If you have a seasonal home in the area, they ask that you check it.

If you have any information concerning this safe, please contact the New York State Police in Horseheads (607)-739-8797.



