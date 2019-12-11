1  of  2
Breaking News
Driver charged after fatal accident in Sayre State Police name Tioga County shooter
Live Now
Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment

State Police find safe in Chemung, now looking for owner

Top Story

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NYSP: PHOTO)

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – New York State Police in Horseheads are trying to find the owner of a safe found in the Town of Chemung. 

State Police said the safe was located at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on North Street. They said it was found off the side of the road. 

PHOTO: NYSP

State Police are investigating and would like to find the owner. If you have a seasonal home in the area, they ask that you check it. 

If you have any information concerning this safe, please contact the New York State Police in Horseheads (607)-739-8797.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now