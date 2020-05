NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that the first five regions to move into Phase One two weeks ago can now begin moving into Phase Two of reopening. Businesses included in Phase Two include barbershops/hair salons, commercial buildings and offices, retail rental, repair, cleaning, auto dealership and rentals, general retail, and real estate.

The regions include the Mohawk Valley, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Central New York.