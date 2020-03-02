The remembrance of Trooper Andrew Sperr

BIG FLATS (WETM) – New York State Trooper Andrew Sperr was shot in the line of duty in Big Flats, 14 years ago.



Trooper Sperr was shot and killed on March 1st, 2006 when he approached two suspects who had just robbed Chemung Canal Bank. He was shot two times and died at the scene.



Both men are behind bars in connection to his death and the bank robbery. On October 17th, 2006, he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole on charges of aggravated murder and first-degree murder.



At the time of his death, Trooper Sperr was a 10-year veteran of the State Police, was assigned to SP Horseheads in Troop E. He’s survived by his parents, four brothers, and six sisters.