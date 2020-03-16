Turtle Leaf Cafe gives back to students in need

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With schools closing due to the Coronavirus outbreak, some students might be at risk of missing lunch.

The owner of Turtle Leaf Cafe wants to make sure that students of the Elmira city school district don’t go hungry by providing them with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, vegetables, and fruit.

“We just want to do our part and make sure that no students are going hungry and no kids are going without food. I know the schools have a program, but that may or may not work for every student, so we just want to be another option that’s available for them,” said Adam Bunce, the owner of Turtle Leaf Cafe.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling on restaurants in the state to close down voluntarily in fear that an anticipated wave of Coronavirus cases will overwhelm the healthcare system.

Bunce says they’ll continue to serve the community with their takeout and delivery services as well as provide students with free lunch, while they are out of school.