Two officers hit by car during protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two police officers were hit by a vehicle during the Bailey Avenue protest. Sources tell News 4 one was a Buffalo Police officer and one was a New York State Police Officer. Both were taken to ECMC with unknown injuries.

