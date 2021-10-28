Rabies clinic available in Schuyler County this weekend

Ferrets used to chase and trap rabbits by professional rabbit catcher Steven McGonigal, are pictured as he hunts for them in County Donegal, northwest Ireland, on August 18, 2020. – McGonigal is said to be Ireland’s last traditional rabbit catcher, preferring ferrets, dogs, spades and nets instead of modern guns and poison. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

TYRONE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department will be holding a rabies clinic in Tyrone this weekend.

The appointment-only clinic will run from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, October 30 at the Tyrone Fire Department.

The vaccine is free. but registration is required. A separate registration is required for each pet you bring to the clinic. The Health Department said there will be more clinics in the future if you can’t register for this one.

Cats dogs and ferrets have to be at least three months old.

The Schuyler County Health Department gave the following guidelines for those coming to the clinic:

Come at your assigned time to allow for social distancing and traffic flow. Do NOT arrive early.

Only attend with as many people are needed to control your animal(s). Please do not bring children or extra family members.

Wear a mask or other cloth face covering.

Bring dogs on leash.

Bring cats or ferrets in carriers. One animal per carrier please.

Bring proof of prior rabies vaccination, if available.

To register for the clinic, click here. For more information, visit the Schuyler County Health Department website.