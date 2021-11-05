VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Pet owners can get their animals vaccinated at a rabies clinic coming to Van Etten later this month.

The Chemung County Health Department and Town of Van Etten are working together to bring the clinic to Railroad Park in Van Etten on November 22. The clinic will run from 6-8 p.m. and is open for any New York resident.

Pre-registration for the clinic is required and can be completed on the Chemung County website.

Any dogs, cats or ferrets who are three months or older must be on a leash or in a carrier. Dogs and cat owners should also bring proof of previous rabies vaccination if they want to receive a three-year certificate.

Erin Walmsley, Supervising Public Health Sanitarian, is reminding those with multiple dogs to bring them in one at a time. After getting one vaccinated, you can get the rest vaccinated without having to wait in line again.

Walmsley is also reminding pet owners that there are fines up to $200 for having pets not vaccinated against the rabies virus, per NYS Health Laws. Free rabies clinics are provided at least every four months.