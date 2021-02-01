Celebrating Black History: Local black-owned business sold

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonya McGary is the owner of a personal training facility in Big Flats.

“I have grown this business, I am so proud of it and I am so thankful for all of my clients and I would love to see this business day in the area,” said McGary.

Even amid a pandemic, McGary has managed to keep her business booming, while maintaining safe protocols for her clients to work out.

“People don’t pay attention to the mental and the physical aspect that the pandemic has had on everyone and I wanted to do my best to put myself in a good position to move forward positively by working out and getting back in shape,” said Joe Roe, one of McGary’s clients.

McGary became the owner in 2010, and now she says it’s time to sell.

“I do have a buyer that is going to take over and I’m so thrilled about it,” said McGary.

“With this place, it was nearby safe, all the protocols were being followed and you can still do things at a social distance, so that made it comfortable for me, and being that as a black-owned business just made it even more important,” said Roe.

Although McGary isn’t revealing the new owner, she says she is excited about the future of Bamford Pro Fitness.

“It’s time for me to explore other things that I would like to do in my life,” said McGary.