CP Naturals & More, Inc., a multicultural salon, still standing

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM)- “All hair types, all looks, all colors. All of that is welcome at CP Naturals,” said Celena Pirela, the owner of CP Naturals & More, Inc.

“It is really about celebrating the curly girl and the curly guy. We’re pretty much the only one in the area that emphasizes natural, curly hair,” said Pirela.

One of the biggest topics in the black community is hair.

“I think that sometimes women of color can be so hard on themselves about their natural hair because sometimes in society straight hair can just be a norm and make you feel like your curls aren’t accepted. I’ve gotten to a point where coming to salons like this and being inspired by my mom and her natural hair journey makes me kind of appreciate my hair just the way it grows out of my head,” said Nakeya Young, Celena’s daughter.

In Elmira Heights, CP Naturals & More, Inc. is one of the few multicultural hair salons in the area.

“It is a place to feel positive and free and at peace and knowing that your hair, no matter how curly it is can be serviced, whether it’s in braids, weaves, locks, colors,” said Pirela.

This means she knows how to style hair types of different textures and ethnicities.

“It takes a community and the community has made sure that I’m still in business and for that, I am super grateful,” said Pirela.