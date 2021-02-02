SUNY CCC Hosts Upcoming Black History Month Events

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- To celebrate Black History month, SUNY CCC will be hosting upcoming events to educate people in our community about African-American history and other little-known facts.

Each week, the Diversity Center will introduce “If you don’t know, now you know”, an ode to Biggie, post on our Facebook page and Instagram page.

On Tuesday, February 9th, glassblower, Chris Day will be discussing his beginnings, his work, black artists, black history, and how we can start introducing our community to more black artists.

Guest moderators include Susie Silbert, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Glass at The Corning Museum of Glass, and Jessica Smith, students at SUNY CCC.

On Tuesday, February 16th, former Syracuse University, and retired NBA basketball player, Etan Thomas will be joining us for a discussion moderated by Sky Moss, History Professor at SUNY CCC.

The discussion will be about the history of the black athlete in America, their activism, their impact, and how they are more than just athletes.

On Wednesday, February 24, sisters Jeneba and Aminata Kanneh-Mason will be gracing SUNY CCC with classical sounds with a performance.

Following their performance, Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason and her daughters will join us for a fireside chat with Benita Eldridge, Assistant Principal at Elmira High School, and Nicholas Jubilee, a student at Corning High School.

Lastly, on Thursday, February 25th Afrobeat Fit is coming to Elmira with a high-intensity cardio workout where music and movement derive from the late and great artists and influencers of Africa.

For more information, please contact Babatunde Ayanfodun at diversity@corning-cc.edu