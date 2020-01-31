SUNY Schenectady schedule celebrates Black History Month

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady will hold a Black History Month Luncheon on February 19 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The soul food menu pairs perfectly with a presentation from Antony Zokou Silvere, screenwriter, documentary filmmaker, and native of Cote d’Ivoire. Tickets are $10 for students and $18 for general admission.

Besides the luncheon, SUNY Schenectady also offers a full calendar of free events on campus at Elston Hall in honor of Black History Month.