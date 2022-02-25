The importance of supporting black-owned businesses in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Black Americans are more likely to start a business than any other ethnic group, according to a stat from McKinsey & Company. But the presence of black-owned businesses in the Twin Tiers is lacking.

The few black business owners in the area underline the importance of their presence, while all having very different beginnings to their businesses.

For Charlie Rhodes, his cheesecake business started as a fundraiser for his son’s tee-ball team.

“And then, grocery stores started asking for the cheesecakes…It went from grocery stores to restaurants and we kept on going from that point on,” said Rhodes, owner of Cheesy Dreams Gourmet Cheesecake & Other Things in Elmira, NY.

Kaitlyn Bell saw the need for affordable and diverse beauty care in the area.

“Everybody should be able to get this service [beauty care], everyone should be able to… feel good about themselves and it shouldn’t be ‘Oh well I can’t afford that,'” said Bell, owner of KB Beauty in Elmira, NY.

And even before opening up his antique shop, Andrew Allen always knew he was going to be a business owner.

“Honestly we didn’t know what type of business we were going to be, but this kind of worked out for us…We try to push true antiques, no reproductions… And hopefully, we’ll continue on,” said Allen, owner of Antiques Around Us in Wellsboro, Pa.

While these businesses are thriving, black-owned businesses in the Twin Tiers are hard to come by.

“It’s needed, I think everybody needs to know that you can do it too… It shouldn’t matter the color of your skin to be a successful business owner,” said Bell, who is in her seventh year of owning her business.

Over the past two years, the movement to support black businesses as a means to combat the racial wealth gap has gone viral on social media.

Overwhelming evidence has pointed to black entrepreneurship and community-based businesses as one of the most effective tools to closing the racial wealth gap.

According to a study by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF), whites have 13 times the wealth of black Americans. But when comparing black and white business owners, the wealth gap decreases to three times the wealth.

“It’s very important to support community businesses, if we support our neighbors, and our neighbors support us, we can all work together,” said Allen.

For this group of black business owners in the Twin Tiers, it’s about legacy.

Legacy for their children, “For me to show my kids, what they can do,” said Rhodes.

Legacy for all young black people, “Other younger black girls need to know… you can own your business and you can be successful,” said Bell.

And legacy for the institution, in it of itself, “I’m just trying to be known as a successful business owner… instead of being ‘Oh there goes the antique shop, black guy,’ it’s just Oh there’s the antique guy,'” said Allen. “I think once we start thinking that way… we can get past all the other boundaries.”