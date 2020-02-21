Elmira’s first black female police officer

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Elmira City Police Department, over the years, has broken many of the different barriers throughout the community. They serve a population of 33,000 people in the city and have 84 officers apart of E.P.D that work hard to keep the city safe.

Amari Hadlock has been with the force since 2019. She graduated from Elmira Chemung Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

Graduating and completing a 24-week program, which was comprised of several topics, that include Physical Fitness, Ethics in Law Enforcement, Search and Seizure, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Firearms, Use of Force, and Defensive Tactics.



She now sits as the newest member of Hidden History in Black History Month for the Twin Tiers. Hadlock is the first African-American female officer to become apart of the Elmira Police Department.



Thanking those around her Hadlock says,



“I appreciate it when I was growing up I’ve never seen a black female police officer. I’ve seen other black officers, but I hope others see me, and they are encouraged to do what I did”.

At the age of 22, Hadlock is history for the City of Elmira.