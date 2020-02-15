Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday tea party

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today community members attended a tea party at the Fiddlesticks Tea Shop to celebrate the 200th birthday of Susan B. Anthony.

The Schuyler County Historical Society hosted a tea party where people gathered to learn about the life of Susan B. Anthony.

The Society featured a display of letters written by Anthony herself that’s held in their collections. They also had Anita Gaston, portraying the American women’s right’s activist.

Susan B. Anthony was born on Feb. 15, 1820 in Adams, Massachusetts. She died on Mar. 13, 1906, in Rochester 14 years before the 19th amendment was added to the Constitution.

This amendment gave women the right to vote and was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. That was 100 years ago from 2020.