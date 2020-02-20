The WETM Hidden Landmarks show gives us a window into the history of Elmira, Corning, and the Finger Lakes.  We explore the Twin Tiers region looking for forgotten pieces of history that link us to our past and show why this area is such a fun and interesting place to live.

Hidden Landmarks: The Benjamin Patterson Inn

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – History is often locked behind glass doors in museums, making it feel distant and uninspiring. That’s not the case inside the Benjamin Patterson Inn at the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes in Corning, where history comes alive.

Located on West Pulteney Street in the Crystal City, the Benjamin Patterson Inn is the oldest framed building in Steuben County, dating back to 1796.

Benjamin and his wife Sarah would welcome travelers to the Inn and prepare hot meals and warm beds. Many years later, the Inn serves as an educational trip back in time for visitors and school groups.

Volunteers dress in period clothing and demonstrate how Benjamin and Sarah Patterson would prepare meals on the hearth, or the floor of the brick fireplace.

One hour guided tours are available Monday through Friday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m., and are also available on Saturdays from July to October

During the month of February there are no 10:00 tours on Fridays, and from February 19 – March 5 there will be no 2 p.m. tours.

Office Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

If you are interested in a tour or would like to volunteer, call 607-937-5281.

