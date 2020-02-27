Twin Tier Landmarks: Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes gives visitors an opportunity to step back in time to postcolonial America and learn what it was like to live in Corning hundreds of years ago.

Located on West Pulteney Street in the Crystal City, the Benjamin Patterson Inn is the oldest framed building in Steuben County, dating back to 1796.

Benjamin and his wife Sarah would welcome travelers to the Inn and prepare hot meals and warm beds. Many years later, the Inn serves as an educational trip back in time for visitors and school groups.

The building is the only structure in the village original to the plot and was saved from the 1972 flood. The village also features a schoolhouse, cabin, barn, and a cooking demonstration.

Volunteers dress in period clothing and demonstrate how Benjamin and Sarah Patterson would prepare meals on the hearth, or the floor of the brick fireplace.

The schoolhouse is used by school groups throughout the year and most students from the area have spent a day learning inside the building, which once housed many different ages of students.

One hour guided tours are available Monday through Friday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m., and are also available on Saturdays from July to October

During the month of February there are no 10:00 tours on Fridays, and from February 19 – March 5 there will be no 2 p.m. tours.

Office Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in a tour or would like to volunteer, call 607-937-5281.