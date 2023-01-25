Former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon has said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) “sees herself on the short list” to be named former President Trump’s running mate in his 2024 bid to retake the Oval Office.

“This is no shrinking violet, she’s ambitious — she’s not shy about that, nor should she be. … She sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP,” Bannon told NBC News.

When Greene “looks in the mirror, she sees a potential president smiling back,” Bannon added.

An unnamed source in the NBC News piece concurred that Greene’s “whole vision” is to snag the second-in-command slot on Trump’s ticket.

The former president announced his 2024 bid just after the midterm elections in November, but has had a relatively quiet campaign in the weeks since.

An ardent Trump ally, Greene endorsed Trump even before his official launch.

She said last summer that she would be “honored” to run alongside Trump in 2024, according to an Insider article.

The firebrand Georgia lawmaker boasted of having Trump on the line as she lobbied to get Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) elected Speaker of the new House, calling him “my favorite president.”

“She’s both strategic and disciplined — she made a power move, knowing it would run up hard against her most ardent crew. … She was prepared to take the intense heat/hatred short-term for the long-term goal of being a player,” Bannon said of Greene’s support for McCarthy.

Greene’s name is among a number of people rumored to be under consideration, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R). Trump hasn’t indicated that a vice presidential announcement is imminent.

He’s notably turned away from his former vice president, Mike Pence, with whom he had a falling out surrounding their 2020 presidential election defeat.