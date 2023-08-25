Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Friday “it’s a sad day in America” after former President Trump had his mug shot taken in Fulton County, Ga., the day before.

“I think it’s a sad day in America. I think it’s disgraceful. I mean, the idea that we’re seeing a mug shot of a 77-year-old former president. I mean, how did we get to this point?” Haley said on “Fox & Friends” when asked what she made of Trump’s mug shot.

“And I don’t know that anyone in America should look at that and feel good about it. But I think the reality is we need to focus on what I hear everybody talking about, and that is the fact that inflation is keeping them from being able to afford necessities. You’ve got parents worried about transparency in schools. We’ve got an open border. We’ve got national security threats,” she added.

Haley said “we shouldn’t assume” Trump would be convicted, adding that “we shouldn’t assume that he’s going to be the nominee.”

Trump was booked and processed in Fulton County on Thursday evening after he and 18 others were charged in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He became the first current or former president to have his mug shot taken.

The Fulton County indictment is the fourth for Trump this year. So far, they have done little to stop his momentum in the GOP primary, though politicos credited Haley with a strong debate performance Wednesday, including targeting biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy over his foreign policy positions.

Haley doubled down on her criticism of Ramaswamy during her “Fox & Friends” interview.

“When you talk about Ukraine, I understand that Americans are divided on what we should be doing with Ukraine, but Vivek was completely wrong to say that we have to choose between the border or protecting our national security,” she said. “We do it all. We do it all to make sure we keep Americans safe.”