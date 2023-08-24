House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fired off a sweeping request for documents dealing with former President Trump’s prosecution for election interference in Georgia, asking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) to turn over all records relating to the case.

Sent hours before Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail, the letter cites “concerns about [Willis’s] motivation” in bringing the case and suggests her sprawling racketeering indictment against the former president and 18 others highlights “the threat that such state prosecutions can pose to the operations of the federal government.”

The letter also asked whether Willis at any point communicated with the team of special counsel Jack Smith, who earlier this month brought federal charges against Trump related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The letter mirrors those the committee has sent related to other criminal cases against Trump and echoes the former president’s frequent complaints that all of the charges leveled against him are motivated by politics rather than any wrongdoing.

“The timing of this prosecution reinforces concerns about your motivation,” Jordan wrote.

“You did not bring charges until two-and-a-half years later, at a time when the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing,” he continued. “Moreover, you have requested that the trial in this matter begin on March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary.”

Willis’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Updated at 10:41 a.m.