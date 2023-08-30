A sentencing hearing for former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio that was scheduled for Wednesday morning has been canceled, his lawyer confirmed.

Justice Department spokesperson Patricia Hartman. said the proceeding was canceled “due to an emergency.”

Tarrio and four other defendants had been scheduled for sentencing this week for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Proud Boy Ethan Nordean’s sentencing was also canceled. No further information was immediately available.

Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy and several other serious felonies in May.

The DOJ is requesting 33 years in prison for the right-wing extremist group’s former national chairman.

DEVELOPING