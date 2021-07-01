His Tab TV

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Resurfacing project to start next week on Route 49 in Tioga County
Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders ahead of expected charges
Why was Bill Cosby’s conviction overturned?
Trump Organization CFO expected in court after indictment
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
It’s Bobby Bonilla Day! Mets pay retired outfielder $1.19M — again
18 Sports earns Emmy nomination
Video
NCAA clears way for athlete compensation
Exclusive interview with Watkins Glen native and U.S. Olympian Olivia Coffey
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
American Pride Ride
Blood Drives
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Seniors
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
His Tab TV
Locations
Calendar
Groups
Ask for Prayer
Watch other Videos
Our Story
Our Team
Core Values
Our Beliefs
Van Pick Up
Trending Now
Welcome to Elmira sign defaced with Judge Jeanine Pirro over Brian Williams
Gallery
Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman resigns amid Luzerne County investigation
Video
Weather
Elmira man charged with choking mother in Southport
Video
Tioga Downs announces summer concert series
Resurfacing project to start next week on Route 49 in Tioga County
No Fourth of July fireworks at Eldridge Park says park officials
Rediscover Corning kicks off
His Tab TV
Waverly man wanted in Bradford County on six warrants arrested