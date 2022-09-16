ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing stories of people in the Twin Tiers. Crystal Moran, is the co-owner of Boricana with her fiancé where they serve Puerto Rican & Dominican Food.

Moran said this has always been a dream for her and she has been inspired by her close-knit family along with her son’s love of cooking.

“When I first moved here friends and family were saying ‘Just do it! Do it!’ [open the restaurant] and I have always loved cooking” said Moran.

Moran says they have seen support throughout the community and encourages people to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the events offered throughout the community.

The restaurant has been opened for just over five months now; Boricana opened on April 5th.