(WIVT/WBGH) – A locally grown tree is heading to the big apple this holiday season.

Rockefeller Center announced on Wednesday that its iconic Christmas Tree will come from Vestal. The tree is currently located at a residence home at 204 Murry Hill Road.

The Norway Spruce will be cut down on November 9 at 8 a.m. before making its way to New York City on November 11.

Crews will chop down the entire tree, securing a 14-foot portion to clear underpasses while it is transported. As the tree awaits its arrival to Rockefeller Center, it will be kept in a secure storage location.

“It’s a proud moment for Vestal,” said neighbor Tony Zostant. “It’s a great tree, it’s perfectly shaped. I think it’s like 80, 90 years old. When we first moved here, I always told my wife that it’s such a great tree, it should be a Rockefeller Center tree. And here we are, it’s going to Rockefeller Center.”

“Well this is exciting,” said resident Janice Slack. “I hope to be able to get down to New York to see it in person.”

After the tree is prepared for decoration, it will be adorned with over 50,000 multi-colored, energy efficient LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

As the tree becomes part of a Christmas tradition that dates back to the 1930’s, for some neighbors, seeing it go leaves mixed emotions.

“I kind of feel sad though that they are cutting down a beautiful tree, but it’s pretty exciting that it came from our area and many people will be enjoying it,” said Janice Slack.

“I guess it’s great for the community,” said Tony Zostant. “It’s kind of bittersweet for us because it’s such a great tree and you see it every day, and it’s going to be gone in a few days.”

The tree’s official lighting will be broadcasted live during “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on November 29.

It will be on display in Rockefeller Center until January 13, 2024, at 10 p.m.