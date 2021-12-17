Arctic League announces new delivery schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League will once again distribute packages on Christmas Eve and implement a mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

Prior to 8 am on Christmas Eve Day, local volunteer fire departments will pick up packages at the Arctic League Headquarters, 249 W Clinton Street and immediately deliver the packages to recipients in their jurisdictions.

Beginning at 9 am on the same day, volunteers are invited to drive to Arctic League Headquarters to receive packages that are to be delivered immediately to recipient families that reside in the city of Elmira. Packages will be placed into vehicles without the drivers exiting.

Delivers must be masked upon arrival at Arctic League Headquarters and remain masked until the deliveries are completed. Delivers must present a valid driver’s license to Arctic League officials prior to receiving packages for delivery.

The American Legion on Lake Street in Elmira will provide a ‘boxed lunch’ for those who assist in delivering packages.

The Arctic League closed their “big book” with $153,681.84 in donations this year, exceeding their $130,000 goal. The annual Arctic League telethon hosted on WETM raised over $65,000 to collect toys for children in need this holiday season.