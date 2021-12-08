Christmas on Main Street returns to Wellsboro this weekend

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – This weekend Christmas on Main Street will honor and celebrate the rich history of Wellsboro’s production of Christmas ornaments made from the late 1930s to the late 1950s and beyond when the town was known as “The Glass Ornament Capital of the World.”

Historic Christmas ornaments will be on display in 34 Wellsboro area businesses this Friday and Saturday and at some locations on Sunday. Inside the Wellsboro Glass Association Pop Up Museum at 80 Main Street is a growing collection of artifacts, photos, and other memorabilia from Wellsboro’s glass-making era.

Among the other highlights is a Magical Lights Parade with Santa Claus starting at 6 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 10 at the high school on Nichols Street and continuing on Main Street.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, free rides on a horse-drawn wagon will be offered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning at the Sherwood Motel at 2 Main Street with a stop at Charles Street on The Green and then back to 2 Main.

Between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. children will have an opportunity to visit live reindeer and take photos near Sherwin-Williams at 40 Main Street.

The theme of this year’s event is The Town that Saved Christmas: The People Behind The Glass,” which focuses on the hard-working, adaptable people employed at the Wellsboro Corning Glass Works plant.

Now through Saturday, Dec. 11, the guidebook, including a passport, can be purchased for $5 at the Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main Street, Pop’s Culture Shoppe at 25 Main Street, Wild Asaph Outfitters at 71 Main Street and the Farmer’s Daughters at 11719 Route 6, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

The names of visitors who get their passports stamped at 10 or more display locations and turn their passports in will be entered in the Sunday night drawing. The three winners will be contacted and each receive a basket of gift cards and merchandise valued at $100 or more. Those who enter the drawing need not be present to win.

The Historic Walking Tour of downtown Wellsboro will be at 7 p.m. Friday night, 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The fee is $5. The 12 p.m. tour on Saturday has already sold out. Each tour will begin in the Penn Wells Hotel lobby at 62 Main Street and will end at the Pop Up Museum at 80 Main Street. Preregistration is required by stopping at the hotel’s front desk or calling 570-724-2111.

Friday night and Saturday afternoon, there will be a trunk show and sample sale featuring hats by Christine A. Moore at Dunham’s Department Store.

From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro is hosting a three-day release party for a book titled “Lucas, Service Dog” written by Stubby Webb, one of local author Kevin Coolidge’s illustrators. The release party will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

An open house at Kelly’s Canyon Country Craft at 5 East Avenue will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and the free Winter Wonderland Carnival with games and prizes for kids will be at the Wellsboro Mini Mall at 5 East Avenue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday will be tours of Goodhart’s Inn at 49 Central Avenue for $5 to see its Victorian charm, period décor and six live evergreen trees decorated for the holidays.

On Saturday only, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. stop by Wild Asaph Outfitters at 71 Main Street to cast votes for a nonprofit to receive five percent of that day’s proceeds; at 11 a.m. see “The Grinch” starring Jim Carrey for $1 at the Arcadia Theater; from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. see the live outdoor Nativity on the Deane Center lawn; from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. get free hot chocolate at Senior’s Creations at 75 Main Street or stop in for holiday drink samples and sales by Nomad Distillery of Williamsport at Dunham’s Furniture Store at 17 Waln Street; and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. get a candy cane sundae for $1 at the Main Street Creamery at 17 Main Street.

Among Sunday’s highlights are from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., free holiday drink samples at Café 1905 at 45 Main Street and at 2:30 p.m., the Messiah: Community Sing at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Pearl Street.

The 2021 Limited Edition Christmas On Main Street ornament is available at Senior’s Creations and other locations in Wellsboro.