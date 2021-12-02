Clute Park ice rink finally ready to open; village offering free skate

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The new ice rink in Clute Park is ready to open to skaters.

The rink will open tomorrow, December 3, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. This comes almost a week after the ribbon cutting of the brand new ice rink was delayed from its originally-planned Thanksgiving weekend grand opening.

The Village said the rink will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The cost to skate is $7.00 with limited sizes and quantities of skates available to rent. To get one free skate, the Village is asking guests to bring an ornament for the Christmas tree or a toy for Seneca Santa.

The Watkins Glen Holiday Fair is also Friday, December 3, from 5-9 p.m.