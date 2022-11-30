CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown.

Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the U.S. “that evoke the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies”, the announcement said.

The stream features a shot of Centerway Square in downtown Corning, with the Christmas tree up and lit in front of the clock tower. The stream kicked off the same weekend as Corning’s annual Parade of Lights. The City’s annual Sparkle event will be held the first weekend in December.

Corning is one of five cities highlighted on Hallmark’s website. The others include St. Petersburg, FL, St. Paul, MN, Bethlehem, PA, and Harbor Springs, MI.

The live streams are available to watch here.