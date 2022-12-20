CORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Donate to a good cause and enjoy a gift from Greek Peak on Thursday, December 22nd.

This Thursday is Greek’s Mountains of Giving event which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who donates $10 to the Virgil United Methodist Church Food Pantry will be granted all day access to the lifts.

Visitors will also have to purchase a $5 RIFD card if they don’t already have one.

Last year, the resort raised $10,070 for the local food pantry.

You can click here for more information and to purchase tickets.