Elmira Handmade Market returns on Small Business Saturday

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Small Business Saturday is this weekend, November 27, and local artists are marking it with the return of the annual Elmira Handmade Market.

Now in its 5th year, the market will be held at Chamberlain Acres Garden Center and Florist located at 824 Broadway in Southport. It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. inside the garden center’s big greenhouse.

Over 20 local juried artists will be on hand. These local makers have a range of exceptional handmade arts and crafts for you to purchase.

Organizers of the market said it’s their vision too, “showcase local artists and connect our community and small businesses.”

