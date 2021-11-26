Holiday gift and fashion guide

(WETM)- Being stuck inside during the pandemic gave many the itch to travel so a great gift for the holidays is a travel backpack!

The key to great travel back packs are not necessarily the style, but a big bag with many pockets and compartments so you can stay organized and know exactly where everything is!

Up next is an air fryer! This has changed the cooking game! Even for those who don’t know their way too well around a kitchen, an air fryer makes cooking anything from french-fries, vegetables, salmon, chicken and more fast, easy, and delicious!

If the pandemic taught us nothing else it’s that at home workouts can be just as great as the gym if not better.

Especially for those days you get home late from work and just can get yourself to leave the house again! That’s why at home workout epipement can be great! Even little things like ankle weights. They can elevate your workout and you will defintely break a sweat.

Next we’re going to move on to some holiday fashion trends for the ladies!

Faux leather is in! Pants ,leggings ,dresses! Run don’t walk to your computer and order yourself some faux leather to wear out!

Satin is also really fun for the holidays! Satin isn’t the best for the cold, in fact it holds onto the cool. But that’s why you can pair it with our last holiday fashion tip which is a statement jacket with faux fur!