Holiday Happenings featuring Arbor Housing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the holiday season continues, Arbor Housing is committed to helping residents in need through a variety of programs and services.

“We really believe that every person deserves to have safe, decent, and affordable housing,” Susan Bull, CEO of Arbor Housing, told 18 News.

Arbor Housing and Development is a progressive, non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation, committed to building independence and creating housing options for underserved populations primarily in the Southern Tier of New York and North Central Pennsylvania. Created 51 years ago during the “war on poverty” as Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, the organization has grown from 8 part-time volunteers dedicated to self-help housing to 100 full-time employees. They offer residential behavioral health and domestic violence services that help people overcome challenges and go on to live safely on their own. Arbor Housing and Development’s assistance for renters and home-buyers creates a pathway to the security and stability all people deserve. By developing, rehabilitating, and managing quality residential sites, they empower people to live within their means in communities of their choice.