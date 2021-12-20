Holiday Happenings featuring CASA of the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Neglected and Abused Children chapter of the Southern Tier is continuing its mission to provide local children with a happy holiday season this year.

CASA recently held an Elf Shop event for local children in Corning and at Keller Williams Realty. The organization is already planning more events for the 2022 holiday season.

CASA also works with other organizations to provide kids with gifts, toys and books as well as other events like Fun Runs or barbeques.

“We’re in the season of giving; we’re in the season of Santa; we’re in the season of doing for children. But we can do for children all year long,” said Bruce Sharpe, a member of the CASA board of directors.

Sharpe said the best way to help CASA is to volunteer or simply make a donation.

CASA is made up of members appointed by the court who have to go through training before they start working with kids, parents, foster parents and attorneys in a specific case.